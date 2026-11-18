The announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on November 16 took fans by surprise, especially given that several other actors, including Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner, were reportedly in the running for the coveted role. So, what set Pattinson apart? Director Denis Villeneuve, who will helm the next Bond adventure, may have offered a clue in an interview with GQ, where he discussed the qualities he believes the next 007 should possess.

Denis Villeneuve describes his idea of James Bond

Denis Villeneuve talks about his idea of perfect James Bond.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the interview, which took place before the announcement, Denis was asked about the qualities he believes an actor should bring to the role of James Bond. Denis is set to direct the next Bond film, which will mark Robert's debut as the spy.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Sharing his perspective, the filmmaker said, “The first quality is that I have to believe that this man is a killer because, more than a spy, Bond is an assassin. I need that kind of strength, anger deep in the eye; not everybody has that. I need someone who has that kind of panache that, when he comes into the room, everything starts to gravitate around him. That kind of strong charisma.”

Deep Dive What qualities does Denis Villeneuve want in Robert Pattinson’s James Bond? Villeneuve says Bond should feel like a killer as well as a spy, with strength, charisma, sensuality, wit and dark humour. He also wants the character to project intelligence and confidence in dangerous situations. Why was Robert Pattinson chosen to play James Bond? Jeff Bezos said Pattinson stood out in screen tests, where five actors performed three scenes in costume. Although the makers initially considered his fame a drawback, Bezos said it became clear in the tests that Pattinson was James Bond. What kind of James Bond might Robert Pattinson play? Reports suggest Pattinson could bring an edgy, brooding or more eccentric quality to Bond. His interpretation has not been confirmed, but his varied acting career may allow him to take the character in a fresh direction.

He added that he wanted, “Someone with a lot of sensuality that people are attracted to. Someone who expresses some kind of pleasure, someone who has wit, dark humour, someone who has pleasure in being in deep s**t and someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone who is strong, muscular and a force. Someone who has deep intelligence in his eyes, is always ahead of us, and has good ideas.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Robert Pattinson as James Bond

{{^usCountry}} Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday that Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as 007. Daniel played the iconic secret agent in five films between 2006 and 2021, becoming one of the longest-serving actors to portray 007. His tenure also included one of the franchise's biggest commercial successes, Skyfall (2012), which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. His final appearance as 007 came in No Time to Die in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday that Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as 007. Daniel played the iconic secret agent in five films between 2006 and 2021, becoming one of the longest-serving actors to portray 007. His tenure also included one of the franchise's biggest commercial successes, Skyfall (2012), which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. His final appearance as 007 came in No Time to Die in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking about playing James Bond, Robert Pattinson said in a statement shared by Variety, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

About the new James Bond film

The upcoming, yet-untitled film will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, with production expected to begin in 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}