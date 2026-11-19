Exactly four weeks remain till Avengers: Doomsday releases in India, one day ahead of its global release. The advance bookings for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film opened on November 17, a full month before its release date. In the 48 hours since, the response has been nothing short of phenomenal. As of Thursday, the Marvel tentpole is minting money at a breakneck pace in India pre-sales, even outpacing local blockbusters.

Avengers Doomsday advance bookings

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr greet Indian fans with ‘Namaste’ to announce early release of Avengers: Doomsday.

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Marvel Studios opened ticket bookings for Avengers: Doomsday at midnight on Tuesday in India. This came right after a social media movement led by Indian fans that got #OpenDoomsdayBookings trending on X (formerly Twitter). The unprecedented demand is evident with the film getting round-the-clock shows in many parts of the country. Many midnight shows for opening day were sold out within hours.

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By Thursday morning, 48 hours after advance bookings opened, Sacnilk estimated that pre-sales across all days had grossed over ₹28 crore in India. This included ₹16 crore for day 1 itself. Such a high number is unusual for a film that is still 28 days away from release in theatres

Doomsday outpaces Ramayana and Dhurandhar

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{{^usCountry}} Avengers: Doomsday’s pace of advance bookings is unprecedented for a Hollywood film in India, surpassing levels achieved by Spider-Man: Brand New Day just a few months ago. In fact, the Marvel film is even outpacing Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2, the two biggest Hindi films ever. Doomsday collected ₹16 crore gross on its day 1 in the first 48 hours of advance bookings. Dhurandhar 2 had just crossed ₹10 crore in its first 48 hours, while Ramayana was far behind at just ₹7 crore in the same time period. However, the large advance window for Doomsday means sales rates will drop now and only pick up as the release approaches. All about Avengers Doomsday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avengers: Doomsday’s pace of advance bookings is unprecedented for a Hollywood film in India, surpassing levels achieved by Spider-Man: Brand New Day just a few months ago. In fact, the Marvel film is even outpacing Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2, the two biggest Hindi films ever. Doomsday collected ₹16 crore gross on its day 1 in the first 48 hours of advance bookings. Dhurandhar 2 had just crossed ₹10 crore in its first 48 hours, while Ramayana was far behind at just ₹7 crore in the same time period. However, the large advance window for Doomsday means sales rates will drop now and only pick up as the release approaches. All about Avengers Doomsday {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face Doom, an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is the MCU's first Avengers title since Endgame in 2019. Doomsday will be released on December 18, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros.' sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box-office battle dubbed Dunesday. In India, the film will release a day early, on December 17.

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