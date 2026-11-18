It is a month till Avengers Doomsday releases in theatres globally. The film arrives in India a day earlier, on December 17. Exactly 30 days before that, the advance bookings for the much-anticipated Marvel film opened in India. And the response has been tremendous, with pre-sales breaking records early on and crossing the ₹10 crore mark within a few hours.

Avengers Doomsday advance booking

Robert Downey Jr plays Doom in Avengers Doomsday.

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Marvel Studios opened ticket bookings for Avengers: Doomsday at midnight on Tuesday in India. This came right after a social media movement led by Indian fans that got #OpenDoomsdayBookings trending on X (formerly Twitter). The unprecedented demand is evident in the film getting round-the-clock shows in many parts of the country, and yet tickets are selling out. Within 24 hours, many midnight shows for December 17 were already sold out. In parts of Mumbai and NCR, 4DX tickets priced at ₹2500-3000 were sold out within hours of pre-sales opening. According to Sacnilk, advance bookings for day 1 crossed ₹10 crore gross before Tuesday ended. By Wednesday morning, trade insiders estimated that advance bookings across all days exceeded ₹15 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} This is a breakneck pace from Doomsday, the most heavily anticipated Marvel film in a long time. The film is rivalling the anticipation of other tentpoles, such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As of now, Doomsday is outpacing Brand New Day and even Avengers: Endgame, which minted ₹8 crore in advance bookings in the first 24 hours. However, the pre-sales for all other Marvel films opened a week or two before release. The large advance window for Doomsday means sales rates will drop now and only pick up as the release approaches. Round-the-clock shows, ₹ 4000 tickets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a breakneck pace from Doomsday, the most heavily anticipated Marvel film in a long time. The film is rivalling the anticipation of other tentpoles, such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As of now, Doomsday is outpacing Brand New Day and even Avengers: Endgame, which minted ₹8 crore in advance bookings in the first 24 hours. However, the pre-sales for all other Marvel films opened a week or two before release. The large advance window for Doomsday means sales rates will drop now and only pick up as the release approaches. Round-the-clock shows, ₹ 4000 tickets {{/usCountry}}

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Shows for Avengers Doomsday are available from 12:01 AM to 11:55 PM, with screenings scheduled throughout the day. Data from BookMyShow shows that over one lakh tickets were sold on the platform on the first day of advance bookings, with several halls in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi already sold out. The premium formats are charging a bomb for some of the midnight shows. Cinepolis in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, has tickets for the first 4DX show priced at a staggering ₹4000, said to be the most expensive individual ticket in Indian cinema history.

All about Avengers Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

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In Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face Doom, an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is the MCU's first Avengers title since Endgame in 2019. Doomsday will be released on December 18, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros.' sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box-office battle dubbed Dunesday. In India, the film will release a day early, on December 17.