Marvel has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it brings together some of the biggest names from across its superhero universe. The new footage gives fans a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, while also revealing the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The retired Captain America is living a quiet life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and their son, but that changes when the Fantastic Four turn up and ask him to join the fight against Doom. The film is set to release in theatres on December 18.

The new trailer unveiled

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Chris Evans' Steve Rogers returns, Cyclops calls the X-Men as Doctor Doom threatens the multiverse. more less

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The trailer opens with Steve speaking to Peggy about the life they chose after he returned the Infinity Stones. "We made a choice, that we knew was right," he tells her. But there is one part of his past that he has not fully shared with their son. When the boy asks, "Dad, were you a superhero?" Steve answers, “There were six of us, called the Avengers”. The moment offers a glimpse of the family life Steve has built, before the threat of Doctor Doom pulls him back into the world he left behind.

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Doctor Doom has a warning for the Avengers

{{^usCountry}} Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel universe, this time as Victor Von Doom. The trailer offers a brief look at the villain and the threat he poses to the heroes. In one of the more unsettling moments, Doom delivers a warning to them: "All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel universe, this time as Victor Von Doom. The trailer offers a brief look at the villain and the threat he poses to the heroes. In one of the more unsettling moments, Doom delivers a warning to them: "All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back". {{/usCountry}}

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There is also a glimpse of a confrontation between Doom and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), suggesting that even some of the most powerful heroes will have their hands full. Later, Thor is seen speaking to a room full of heroes from different teams and universes. He admits, "I don't even know who half of you are," before asking them to "put aside your petty squabbles". With so many characters coming together, the trailer makes it clear that taking on Doom will require more than one superhero team.

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Cyclops brings the X-Men together

The trailer's biggest surprise is the arrival of the X-Men. Cyclops (James Marsden) takes charge and calls out to his team with the familiar line, “To me, my X-Men!” The moment brings back several faces from the earlier X-Men films, including Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and Beast (Kelsey Grammer).

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Late Patrick Stewart also returns as Professor X, while Ian McKellen reprises his role as Magneto. Their appearance marks a major crossover, bringing characters from the X-Men films into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe story. The trailer also recreates the sense of a team assembling for a fight, with the mutants joining the Avengers and Fantastic Four against a common enemy.

A huge Marvel cast comes together for Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday features Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

The Fantastic Four, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, have a key role in the story, including bringing Steve out of retirement. Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova, joined by her Thunderbolts teammates. Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M'Baku will also be part of the fight, representing Wakanda.

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When is it releasing?

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will release in theatres worldwide on December 18 but a day prior in India. The film is clashing with Dune: Part Three in cinemas.