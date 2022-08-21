Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married again, hours after his mom fell off the dock at wedding venue, got injured

Ben Affleck's mother Chris Anne Boldt was hospitalised on Friday, ahead of his second wedding with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday. Ben's mother had fallen off a dock at his home in Georgia – the venue for the wedding. Ben and Jennifer tied the knot for the first time in July this year. Also Read: Ben Affleck takes a nap on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, becomes a meme: 'He have to worry about being Batman anymore'

Chris was taken to St. Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah. According to Daily Mail's source, Chris fell off the dock and cut her leg. Her injuries were ‘not serious' and she was spotted leaving the hospital later in a wheelchair.

Ben and Jennifer, who tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last month, got married for the second time in Georgia in presence of their friends and family on Saturday. The weekend-long affair is planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the actual ceremony. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben's brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo attended the wedding

Their children, Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-Jennifer Garner, also attended the wedding. Jennifer wore a Ralph Lauren outfit for the big day.

Ben and Jennifer surprised fans in July when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie Gigli, embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits.

Ben went on to marry Alias star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date SNL producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actor Ana de Armas.

Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced. And in May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.

