BET Awards 2026: Complete performers and hosts list, TV channel and live streaming details

The 2026 BET Awards are set to bring together some of the biggest names in music, television, film and sports as the annual celebration of Black excellence returns to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28. Jaafar Jackson attends the 26th BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

This year's ceremony is hosted by comedian and internet personality Druski, who becomes the youngest host in BET Awards history. The show features a packed lineup of performers, special honorees and celebrity presenters.

The event airs live at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and will be simulcast across multiple Paramount-owned networks.

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The youngest host Druski, 31, will succeed Kevin Hart, who was the youngest host of the BET Awards when he hosted in 2011.

Druski said, “I grew up watching the BET Awards. To know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage.”

Through his viral sketches, he became one of the fastest-rising stars in entertainment. He later went on to do sold-out comedy tours, collaborate with artists like Drake and Snoop Dogg, and make appearances with celebrities like Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet.

How to watch the BET Awards 2026 The BET Awards 2026 airs live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT.

The ceremony will be available on BET, BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT, Nickelodeon, Logo, POP and TV Land.

The show will be streamed by Paramount+ for those of us without cable; you don't even need to have their live TV option to watch it. Additionally, the event will be aired on BET's website and app.

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Complete performers list for BET Awards 2026 The performer lineup includes Cardi B, Doechii, Doja Cat, Common, Don Toliver, Kehlani, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., Nas, RAYE, Ari Lennox, Baby Keem, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

MC Lyte, a pioneer of hip-hop, is also back as the show's announcer.

Some other performers for the award ceremony are French Montana, Max B, Jill Scott, George Clinton, Rapsody, Durand Bernarr, Erica Campbell, Alexia Jayy, Le'Andria Johnson, Kenny Iko, KWN, and Lizzo.

Who is nominated? Cardi B enters the night as the most-nominated artist with six nominations. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow with five nominations each. The ceremony also honors several influential figures, including Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

Lauryn Hill receives the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. Teyana Taylor is being recognized with the Icon of the Year Award, while Sylvia Rhone receives the Ultimate Icon Award.

Cardi B's "Am I the Drama?" is in the running for album of the year.

According to the Houston Chronicle, several of the year's biggest singles, such as "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Mutt" by Leon Thomas, "Denial Is a River" by Doechii, and "Burning Blue" by Mariah the Scientist, are also vying for song of the year.