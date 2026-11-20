Bruce Willis’ retreat property in the Caribbean, located at Parrot Cay, had much more than just a house. The star had purchased around 7.3 acres of land on the Turks and Caicos island in 2000 and then invested four years to develop a complex consisting of three homes, four pools, and a large outdoor area. It was almost two decades later that he sold the property for $27 million in 2019, after initially listing it for $33 million.

Bruce Willis spent four years developing his 7.37-acre Turks and Caicos property, completed in 2004. He and his wife sold it for $27 million in 2019. (Wikimedia Commons)

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With the sale, the couple’s chapter on the island came to an end, as they celebrated important milestones of their marriage on this island. This property is a blend of both Asian design and a configuration that enables the main house and two guest villas to work separately as individual houses. The Wall Street Journal reported that this property comprises 7.37 waterfront acres along with a five-bedroom main house, a yoga pavilion, and two guest casitas.

A beachfront compound constructed within four years

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The land was purchased by Willis in 2000, and the compound was finished in 2004, according to Architectural Digest. The estate spanned a 7.37-acre waterfront property with a five-bedroom main house and two guest casitas with three bedrooms each.

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{{^usCountry}} The main house was over 5,000 square feet, Architectural Digest reported. It featured an open-plan layout that joined the interior space and exterior area using large glass doors. The master bedroom suite took up all of the second floor and led to a personal balcony. The house also had two additional guest bedrooms with sundecks. The couple had upgraded the main house the year before the sale, according to the article. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main house was over 5,000 square feet, Architectural Digest reported. It featured an open-plan layout that joined the interior space and exterior area using large glass doors. The master bedroom suite took up all of the second floor and led to a personal balcony. The house also had two additional guest bedrooms with sundecks. The couple had upgraded the main house the year before the sale, according to the article. {{/usCountry}}

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The Los Angeles Times offered additional information about the outdoors of the property. The article reported that three wood-clad houses provided 13,500 square feet of Asian-style interiors. Four pools, 17,000 square feet of decking, and 4,500 square feet of covered exterior space were available on the property. In addition, there was a yoga pavilion and several island buggies.

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In the main house, hardwood floors and white walls set the scene for an indoor-outdoor great room, a movie theater, and a kitchen equipped with subway tiles, the Los Angeles Times reported. In the master bedroom suite, there were vaulted ceilings, two closets, and a desk, in addition to a terrace surrounding the master bedroom with views of the ocean.

The property was part of the COMO Parrot Cay complex and had more than just a house and a pool.

Listing price: $33 million and selling price: $27 million

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In March 2019, Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, listed the estate for $33 million. The property sold for $27 million after about five months, according to the Los Angeles Times, representing an 18% discount from the asking price. The buyers were Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2022. The property did not quite reach the island’s record price, which Architectural Digest reported was $27.5 million for another property named Oliver’s Cove, sold in 2016.

It had an emotional connection for the couple too. They got married at Parrot Cay in 2009 and came back to the island in 2019 for a recommitment ceremony on the beach, according to Architectural Digest. They said in a statement that they had created a lot of happy memories in the place over the last 20 years, including getting married, creating a life together, and spending time during baby moons. Willis had owned the property for nearly 20 years by the time it was sold.

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The property was part of the COMO Parrot Cay complex and had more than just a house and a pool. According to Architectural Digest, the property featured beach volleyball and butler services besides the pirate ship playground.

The sale was conducted by Nina Siegenthaler and Joe Zahm of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty, as reported in the Los Angeles Times. For Willis, this represented the completion of a story that started in 2000 when he bought a piece of waterfront property and reached its climax in 2019 with the sale of a completed private sanctuary.