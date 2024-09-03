BTS clip from Alien: Romulus set shows how director pulled off that huge giant scene without the use of CGI

Filmmaker Fede Álvarez took the CGI-led Alien franchise to another level in the latest installment of the science-fiction-horror film. While Ridley Scott was known for executing impeccable VFX in the 1979 original series, Fede used a real-life 7 feet 7 inches tall human giant for a crucial scene in Alien: Romulus. The filmmaker ended up casting a Romanian basketball player named Robert Bobroczkyi to portray a new scary character - The Offspring. (Also read: 6 films you need to watch before you catch Alien: Romulus) Alien: Romulus used a 7 feet 7 inches tall human giant for one of its scariest scenes.

Internet shocked to see human giant playing The Offspring

Robert stands at 7 feet 7 inches tall, making him one of the tallest people on the planet. His imposing presence captivated audiences in the theatres. A behind-the-scenes clip of the athlete-turned-actor interacting with the crew before an action sequence went viral.

While reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This is dope. For sure has some hip and spine dysmorphia but putting it to great use! Miss the realism of filmmaking!” Another user commented, “This dude in insane (and scary) full make up / costume casually talking to the production crew killing me.” A fan wrote, “I hate CGI so I appreciate this.” Another fan wrote, “Enjoyed this movie!”

Alien: Romulus VFX supervisor on Robert Bobroczkyi

The film's visual effects supervisor Daniel Macarin in an interview with Variety said, “The way it’s described, you’re trying to picture it in your head, and you don’t know how the director is going to create this character. Is it going to look like a Xenomorph? Is it going to be something very unique? Is it going to be something we’ve never seen before? The first time saw the plates, and this 7-foot [tall] actor in there, in his costume. It was terrifying. They did such an amazing job with the look and the feel of that character that we knew that everything that we could bring to it was just going to help.”

About Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus is co-written by Fede and Rodo Sayagues. It is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). The movie features Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in crucial roles. The sci-fi horror-thriller is jointly produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, and Walter Hill.

Alien: Romulus was released by 20th Century Studios on August 16 worldwide.