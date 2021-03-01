Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe, watch video
- Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
The late American actor Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. At Sunday's ceremony, he was awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award. Accepting the award, his widow Simone Ledward broke down and thanked people on his behalf.
"He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said.
Simone added, "I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hon, you keep ’em coming."
Also Read: Golden Globe Awards 2021 complete winners list: The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Soul take home trophies
Boseman passed away in August 2020. The Black Panther star had privately been battling cancer for four years.
His diagnosis was revealed in a family statement after his death. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement read.
The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place on Sunday with many nominees opting to attend the ceremony from home owing to the ongoing pandemic.
