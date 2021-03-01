IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe, watch video
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
hollywood

Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe, watch video

  • Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST

The late American actor Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. At Sunday's ceremony, he was awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award. Accepting the award, his widow Simone Ledward broke down and thanked people on his behalf.

"He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said.

Simone added, "I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hon, you keep ’em coming."

Also Read: Golden Globe Awards 2021 complete winners list: The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Soul take home trophies

Boseman passed away in August 2020. The Black Panther star had privately been battling cancer for four years.

His diagnosis was revealed in a family statement after his death. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement read.

The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place on Sunday with many nominees opting to attend the ceremony from home owing to the ongoing pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden globe awards golden globes chadwick boseman

Related Stories

Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
READ FULL STORY
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in 'Maleficent', looked like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes in a stunning Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
hollywood

Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
hollywood

Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
hollywood

Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. Early winners include The Crown and Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Golden Globe 2021 are just hours away and here is a list of nominees in all key categories. The ceremony will telecast in India on early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • The Golden Globes 2021 winners will be announced on February 28 (March 1 in India). Here's what time the 78th Golden Globe Awards will commence and how to watch the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
hollywood

'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Russo Brothers have revealed how they always wanted Tom Holland, a British actor, to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
hollywood

Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac