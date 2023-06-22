Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's enduring love story is ‘closer than ever’

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have successfully navigated the challenges of parenthood while keeping their love strong. Despite raising three children – daughter India, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9 – the couple's relationship has endured. Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (L) and her husband Australian actor Chris Hemsworth pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the premiere of the Netflix movie 'Tyler Rake: Extraction 2' in Berlin on June 9, 2023. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)(AFP)

An exclusive source revealed to Us Weekly that Hemsworth and Pataky share a love for fun and exploration.

Juggling their careers with raising three young children proved to be a significant challenge in the early years. "They'll be the first ones to tell you, it was really hard in the beginning," the insider shared.

"The kids were still in diapers, and Chris' career was taking off – he was working nonstop."

Hemsworth's acting career skyrocketed after his role as the God of Thunder, Thor, in the 2011 superhero film.

From reprising the character in various Marvel projects to starring in other action-packed movies like The Huntsman: Winter's War and Extraction, the 39-year-old actor established himself as a prominent action star.

Meanwhile, Pataky, 46, has amassed an impressive list of credits since the '90s, including her appearances in four Fast & Furious films.

As their children grow older and gain independence, the source revealed that Hemsworth and Pataky have grown “closer than ever.”

The couple has faced unique challenges along the way, such as Hemsworth discovering his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming his Disney+ series ‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth.’

In a heartwarming gesture, Pataky surprised her husband with an old-age makeover on the show, allowing him to see what she might look like in the future in case he were to forget. Hemsworth expressed, “I think what is quite confronting is approaching that age on my own….What makes it less scary is having someone to experience it with. Having people around you that you love makes me feel a lot more accepting."

Currently, the pair is enjoying sharing their love for acting with their children. All three kids had roles in Hemsworth's fourth Marvel solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Pataky made a cameo appearance as one of Thor's former love interests, while Tristan briefly portrayed a younger version of the superhero in a montage. Plus, India played the onscreen daughter of Christian Bale's character, Love, whom Thor adopts at the end of the movie.

Source: US Weekly