Actor Robert Pattinson has succeeded Daniel Craig as James Bond. While several actors, including Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki and George Lazenby, have praised Robert's casting as 007, filmmaker Christopher Nolan jokingly called him the 'most cowardly James Bond'.

Christopher Nolan jokes about Robert Pattinson

Christopher Nolan jokes about Robert Pattinson's acting skills.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nolan and Pattinson have worked together on films such as Tenet and The Odyssey. At a screening of The Odyssey at the Directors Guild of America in West Hollywood, the filmmaker participated in a Q&A session moderated by Steven Spielberg. When Spielberg praised the action sequence between Pattinson's Antinous and Matt Damon's Odysseus towards the end of the film, Nolan cracked a joke about Pattinson: "Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen."

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nolan went on to explain how the action director had planned the film's action sequences, which were carefully rehearsed and executed with safety in mind. He praised Matt Damon and Tom Holland, calling them incredible athletes. However, the filmmaker revealed that Pattinson was happy to sit back and watch his co-stars Damon and Holland perform their fight scenes on set. "We just let loose, Rob, in the corner just watching it all happen and refusing to get involved with it in that great way," Nolan said with a laugh. About Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nolan went on to explain how the action director had planned the film's action sequences, which were carefully rehearsed and executed with safety in mind. He praised Matt Damon and Tom Holland, calling them incredible athletes. However, the filmmaker revealed that Pattinson was happy to sit back and watch his co-stars Damon and Holland perform their fight scenes on set. "We just let loose, Rob, in the corner just watching it all happen and refusing to get involved with it in that great way," Nolan said with a laugh. About Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive Why did Christopher Nolan jokingly call Robert Pattinson the “most cowardly James Bond”? Nolan was teasing Pattinson after describing how he watched Matt Damon and Tom Holland perform fight scenes on the set of The Odyssey rather than getting involved. Nolan also said the action was carefully rehearsed with safety in mind. What qualities does Denis Villeneuve want Robert Pattinson to bring to James Bond? Villeneuve said Bond should feel like an assassin as well as a spy, with strength, charisma, wit, sensuality and intelligence. He also wants the character to have dark humour and a willingness to face danger. Who is making the next James Bond film starring Robert Pattinson? Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th Bond film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as 007.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on November 16, 2026, making him the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy in the official film franchise. He will succeed Daniel Craig, whose final outing as 007 was No Time to Die (2021).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The upcoming 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. Pattinson described landing the role as the honour of a lifetime and said playing 007 was a dream come true. The 40-year-old actor rose to global fame with the Twilight franchise and has since established himself through films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman.

Talking about playing James Bond, Pattinson said in a statement, “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}