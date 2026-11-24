Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber sold their Malibu beach house in 2018 for $45 million. Four years later, the property was relisted at $99.5 million, which was negotiated down to $89.75 million. Ultimately, the deal concluded with celebrity Kim Kardashian purchasing the property for $70.4 million in September 2022.

A waterfront property with ample entertaining space

Previously owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the roughly 3.23-acre estate includes a renovated Mediterranean-style home, pool, tennis court, and a path to a secluded beach. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) more less

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The estate is located in the Encinal Bluffs area of Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway. According to the Los Angeles Times article from 2018 about the couple's sale, the property is a reworked compound featuring ocean vistas and a beachfront location. The deal was reached after roughly 16 months on the market, with the original $60 million listing price having been reduced. The couple acquired the property in 2015 when they bought it and the neighbouring land for $50.5 million.

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The real estate transaction in 2018 involved only the primary property and not the entire land. According to the Los Angeles Times, the adjoining piece of land spanning about 2.75 acres was not included in the sale transaction. The primary property consisted of land totalling slightly more than three acres, thus granting the property an extensive stretch of land adjacent to the coastline.

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{{^usCountry}} The primary structure had a total area of about 5,300 square feet. This two-story Mediterranean-style home had four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The house was constructed in 1944 and had undergone renovation prior to being put up for sale by the couple. The interior had white walls and natural materials, with windows and doors opening to the Pacific Ocean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The primary structure had a total area of about 5,300 square feet. This two-story Mediterranean-style home had four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The house was constructed in 1944 and had undergone renovation prior to being put up for sale by the couple. The interior had white walls and natural materials, with windows and doors opening to the Pacific Ocean. {{/usCountry}}

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Oceanfront outdoor facilities added to the attraction of the house. A wraparound deck and terraces extended living space, while a swimming pool and tennis court were located on the grounds. Residents could follow the path that led down to the beach, granting them access to the beach below the cliff. A secluded beach area, sports amenities, and a main house made the estate different from a typical Malibu house.

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Kim Kardashian purchased Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s Malibu oceanfront estate for $70.4 million in September 2022, below its original $99.5 million asking price. The 3.23-acre property features a four-bedroom home, beach access, a pool, tennis court, gym, theater, and other amenities.

From a $99.5 million listing to a $70.4 million sale

According to The Real Deal report in September 2022 on the purchase of the house by Kardashian, the estate was a four-bedroom house with six bathrooms on the 3.23-acre property located at 33218 Pacific Coast Highway. The bathroom count had increased from five-and-a-half in 2018, following renovations by the intervening owners. It had facilities such as a media room, gym, gourmet kitchen, theater, staff area, and a three-car garage. Outdoor facilities included a swimming pool, spa, cabana, fireplace, and tennis court, as well as a wooden path to a secluded beach.

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Following their 2018 purchase of the estate from Crawford and Gerber for $45 million, retired hedge fund manager Adam Weiss and his wife, actress Barret Swatek, renovated the property’s landscaping and interiors. As reported by Mansion Global, they tore up some concrete to make way for a grass meadow in the garden. They eventually decided to sell the property after purchasing a $45 million estate in Maui, where they planned to live permanently.

The listing for the Malibu property became available in March 2022 at a price of $99.5 million. As reported by Mansion Global, the asking price dropped to $89.75 million, and the property went under contract. At this point, the buyer had not yet been publicized. The listing mentioned the oceanfront villa, outdoor decks on both levels, a private access path to El Sol Beach, and a pool, spa, tennis court, and cabana with a fireplace.

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After The Real Deal named the new owner as Kardashian, the report went on to state that Kardashian purchased the property in September 2022 for a total of $70.4 million. This amount was less than the initial listing price of $99.5 million and even the contracted price of $89.75 million for the property.