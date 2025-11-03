David Harbour shared advice for younger Stranger Things co-stars before Millie Bobby Brown's claims emerged

Weeks before Millie Bobby Brown's claims of harassment and bullying emerged, David Harbour opened up about his paternal style relationship that he shared with the younger cast of Stranger Things. In an interview with Esquire Spain, he revealed the advice he would give them. In an interview, David Harbour shared advice for his younger Stranger Things co-stars, emphasizing the importance of passion for storytelling. (@DavidKHarbour/X)

David Harbour's advice to young cast members

In his interview with the publication, Harbour reflected fondly on his younger Stranger Things co-stars—Brown, 21, Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 21, Caleb McLaughlin, 24, Sadie Sink, 23, and Gaten Matarazzo, 23—“They're all pretty good kids.”

Coming to the advice he would give the young lot, he said, “One of the real ropes to hang on to in this business for me has been the artistry of what you're doing.” He continued, “One of the things that you can control is your particular passion for storytelling, for art, for what you want to say, your voice," as reported by the Daily Mail.

Harbour noted that while early fame can be thrilling, he advised his younger co-stars to prioritize their craft above all else. He added, “I would love to see Gaten [Matarazzo] play King Lear when he's 70 years old, I would like to see those kinds of careers out of them.”

Brown accuses Harbour of harassment and bullying

The 50-year-old underwent an internal inquiry after a British actress reportedly raised concerns about his conduct ahead of filming the Netflix show's final season, the Mail on Sunday reported. The investigation reportedly included “pages and pages of allegations,” prompting Brown to have a personal representative present with her on set during filming.