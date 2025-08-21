Death by Lightning release date confirmed: Cast, plot and all about Netflix series

Death by Lightning is all set for its Netflix premiere. Fans are hyped about this miniseries, particularly because it has been produced by the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The streaming giant announced the release date via social media. Death by Lightning drops this November.(X/@Netflix)

The miniseries Death by Lightning, based on Candice Millard’s 2011 nonfiction book, Destiny of the Republic, will drop on Netflix on November 6 this year. Created by Mike Makowsky, the four-episode historical drama will explore the assassination of James A. Garfield, the 20th US President.

The cast of Death by Lightning

According to IMDB, while Michael Shannon plays the protagonist James A. Garfield, Matthew Macfadyen has been cast as Charles J. Guiteau, the man who assassinated Garfield at Long Branch on September 19, 1881.

On the other hand, Nick Offerman will be seen as Chester A. Arthur. Betty Gilpin has the role of Lucretia Garfield, the wife of President Garfield.

And while Bradley Whitford has been cast as James Blaine, Shea Whigham plays the role of Roscoe Conkling.

The book Death by Lightning is based on

Following its release in 2011, Candice Millard’s Destiny of the Republic received critical acclaim. The Washington Post praised its “fresh narrative” centered around the “most dramatic days in US presidential history”. Among other accolades, Destiny of the Republic received the prestigious Edgar Award and the PEN Center USA award.

Netflix announced last year that it planned to adapt the book into a miniseries, starring Michael Shannon as President James A. Garfield.

