Does Mortal Kombat II have post-credits scenes? Writer gives major update

Mortal Kombat II is gaining traction because it has no mid‑credits or post‑credits scenes at all. Director Simon McQuoid confirmed this ahead of release, and now the film’s writer, Jeremy Slater, has officially revealed that he did write two post‑credits ideas. However, they were never filmed. Mortal Kombat II. (YouTube/Warner Bros)

Why Mortal Kombat II has no credits scenes In an interview released on Comic Book, Slater said, “I wrote a couple of different post‑credit scenes, and we just never wound up filming any of them.” He explained that the movie is already “huge and expansive and beautiful,” with heavy reliance on special effects, and the production had a limited budget. “We didn’t have an unlimited budget, you know, we didn’t have, we weren’t able to sort of write those Avengers checks for anything you can imagine we can go shoot,” he added.

Due to constraints, the team had to be “very surgical and very targeted in what was actually going on in front of the cameras, and where are we gonna get the most bang for our buck.” Slater also claimed the ideas for what Mortal Kombat 3 would be about “kept changing.” They made him hesitant to lock in a specific tease in a post‑credits scene. “We were worried that we were definitely planting a flag and saying, ‘this is the plot for 3 that is now being set up in this post‑credit sequence,’ versus ‘let’s take a step back and let’s make sure we’re telling the right story,’” he revealed.

How the announcement was made McQuoid had already told reporters that Mortal Kombat II would skip any credits stingers, stating bluntly, “No, Mortal Kombat II doesn’t feature any credits scenes whatsoever. No mid‑credits scene, no post‑credits scene, nothing at all. Once the credits roll, that’s it.”

Many fans are now praising the decision, saying the film’s final act already works like a big prologue for the next chapter. One viewer wrote, “The ending sets up Mortal Kombat 3 so strongly that extra footage after the credits wasn’t needed,” while another said, “I’m glad they spent the budget on the actual fights and story instead of a tease we’d watch once and forget.” For audiences, after the credits begin, you can leave the theater - there is no hidden footage waiting.