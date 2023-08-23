Drew Barrymore whisked off stage at NYC event as alleged stalker with criminal history approached her: Watch

Drew Barrymore was in for a shock while speaking at the 92nd Street Y event in New York City on Monday, August 21. The 48-year-old talk show host and actress was approached by an alleged stalker who tried to interrupt her interview with Reneé Rapp. Drew had to suddenly be whisked away from the stage. Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)(AP)

Drew Barrymore!” the man can be heard yelling as she spoke. “Oh my God, yes — hi,” Drew replied, taken aback. The man yelled, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” He identified himself as Chad Michael Busto, according to Variety.

A bodyguard stepped in as Chad spoke, and Drew was escorted off the stage. However, she returned to the event shortly after, and was welcomed by fans with a huge round of applause.

“By the way, just to be clear, the second they were like, ‘Ok, we’re good,’ I was like, ‘Hey, do you need anything, do you need to sit?’ She was like, ‘Oh, no, I got it — I’m good,'” Reneé said of Drew after their return to the stage. “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness — it’s the protectiveness that went full ‘Bodyguard’!” Drew said in response. Drew then stood up and embraced Reneé, 23.

Who is Chad Michael Busto?

It is unclear if Chad knew or previously met Drew. According to Santa Monica Daily Press, he may have been apprehended in 2009. He was reportedly arrested for resisting officers at the time. He allegedly had multiple disorderly conduct and trespassing arrests in states like Georgia, Texas, Minnesota, Florida and Wisconsin.

Chad’s past offences include criminal trespass, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, theft, harassment and more, according to New York Post. He began committing the crimes from June 1999, and the latest were committed as recently as in January 2022.

Chad may also have been obsessed with Amber Heard, according to The Daily Beast. He was allegedly banned from an online fan forum after being accused of “stalking,” “sexual harassment” and “threats.”