Actor Elijah Wood says returning to the world of Middle-earth as Frodo Baggins after more than two decades for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was a "beautiful and surreal" experience that felt as though no time had passed.

Elijah Wood on reprising Frodo

Elijah Wood returns as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

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Wood, who played the hobbit in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has reprised the role for director Andy Serkis' upcoming film.

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Speaking to Deadline, the actor said slipping back into Frodo's costume and hobbit feet brought back an immediate sense of familiarity. "It was beautiful and surreal, and it felt like no time had passed," he said.

"It felt like stepping back into time. You know, looking down... having this sort of muscle memory that I've seen these feet this way. I know this wardrobe. And that feeling is so wild. It's so transportive. Suddenly 27 years are gone, and you're back in it again," he added.

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Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Woos as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings.

Andy Serkis shares update on The Hunt for Gollum

{{^usCountry}} Serkis, who also returns as Gollum, recently confirmed that principal photography on the film has wrapped. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will bring back several familiar characters from Middle-earth, including Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Wood as Frodo and Lee Pace as Thranduil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serkis, who also returns as Gollum, recently confirmed that principal photography on the film has wrapped. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will bring back several familiar characters from Middle-earth, including Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Wood as Frodo and Lee Pace as Thranduil. {{/usCountry}}

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The new cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall.

About The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum follows Aragorn's quest to capture Gollum before the creature can reveal the location of the One Ring to Sauron. The story is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

Warner Bros Pictures will release The Hunt for Gollum worldwide on December 17, 2027.