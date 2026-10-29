Los Angeles, Hollywood star Jamie Dornan says he feels the pressure of stepping into the role of Aragorn, originally played by Viggo Mortensen in "The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, but considers the character inseparable from the actor's performance. Jamie Dornan says Viggo Mortensen will always be his Aragorn in ''Lord of the Rings''

Dornan will play Strider, another name for Aragorn, in "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum", an upcoming prequel directed by Andy Serkis.

Mortensen originated the character in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" , followed by "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" .

"There's pressure when you're trying to follow in those footsteps," Dornan told French magazine L'Officiel, adding that he had been asked to play a "super-iconic role" and would do his best.

"But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo. His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honoUred to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There's no part of me that's trying to outdo him," he said.

The film's cast was announced by Warner Bros and New Line at their CinemaCon presentation in April. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2027.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more about Bilbo's ring, which turns out to be the One Ring that threatens Middle-earth.

Serkis, who played Gollum in the original trilogy, will reprise the role in the new film. Dornan's casting as Strider was announced alongside Leo Woodall, who will play Halvard, another member of the Northern Dunedain Rangers who joins the hunt.

The film will also feature Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins and Lee Pace as the elf Thranduil, a character he played in "The Hobbit" trilogy. Kate Winslet joins the franchise as Marigol.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.