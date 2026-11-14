New Delhi, "You Can See Everything", the documentary on disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that has emerged as a box-office success in North America, is set to release in Indian theatres on November 27, Sony Pictures India announced on Saturday.

Elizabeth Holmes documentary ‘You Can See Everything’ to release in India on Nov 27

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Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film has grossed over USD 80 million at the North American box office and received strong reviews, with a 96 per cent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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The documentary follows Holmes, who invites a sceptical film crew to document her life 34 days before she is due to report to prison to serve her sentence for defrauding investors.

What begins as an intimate portrait of the former entrepreneur gradually develops into a three-year filmmaking journey that blurs the boundaries between reality and performance.

Fielder, known for his unconventional comedy series "Nathan for You" and "The Rehearsal", becomes increasingly involved in the narrative as he attempts to understand Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, and the extent to which they are willing to be candid with the filmmakers.

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{{^usCountry}} Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, claiming the company had developed technology capable of conducting hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood. At its peak, the company was valued at around USD 9 billion before investigations exposed serious problems with its technology and business practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, claiming the company had developed technology capable of conducting hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood. At its peak, the company was valued at around USD 9 billion before investigations exposed serious problems with its technology and business practices. {{/usCountry}}

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She was convicted in 2022 on four counts of defrauding investors and sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

The film moves beyond a conventional account of the Theranos scandal, using reenactments and surreal sequences to examine the construction of public identity, manipulation and the limits of documentary filmmaking.

"You Can See Everything" opened in North America on October 16 and earned USD 15 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest documentary opening in the region since Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 9/11" in 2004.

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It also recorded more than 2,000 sold-out screenings during its opening weekend, according to the makers.

The film is produced by A24 and will be distributed in India by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

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