Family Guy Season 22: Release date, first look, cast, plot and everything we know

ByMd Nobhar
Aug 29, 2023 05:49 PM IST

Family Guy season 22 is coming soon, and it's sure to be full of laughs. Here's what we know about the cast, story, release date, and more.

Fox's animated sitcoms "Family Guy," "The Simpsons," "Bob's Burgers" and "Krapopolis" are returning for new seasons this fall.

Pic Source: X/@FOXTV
Pic Source: X/@FOXTV

In the upcoming season of "Family Guy," Peter gets a job at Stop n' Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois. Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market.

Seth MacFarlane created "Family Guy" and voices the characters of Peter, Brian, Stewie, Quagmire and a number of other minor characters. The show premiered on Fox in January 1999.

'Family Guy' Season 22 premiere date

The 22nd season of "Family Guy" is set to begin on Sunday, October 1st at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox, as announced by the network.

If you miss the premiere, don't worry! New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Family Guy Season 22 Cast

The cast of "Family Guy" Season 22 includes:

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Quagmire, and many other characters

Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Seth Green as Chris Griffin

Patrick Warburton as Joe Swanson

Arif Zahir as Cleveland Brown

Zahir replaced Mike Henry as the voice of Cleveland Brown starting in Season 20.

Family Guy Season 22 Story

The upcoming season of Family Guy will have a series of unrelated episodes. The first episode will be called "Fertilized Megg" and it will be about Meg being a surrogate mother for Bruce and Jeffrey. The Griffins will be forced to take care of the newborn when Bruce and Jeffrey don't pick it up.

In other episodes, Peter will get a job at Stop 'N Shop and go on vacation with Lois to Florida. He will leave Lois in the ocean to get attacked by sharks. Brian and Stewie will help each other get over their fear of showers and compete against Bruce at the Flea Market. Lois will join Chris' school as a substitute teacher.

