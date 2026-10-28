Gal Gadot sends strong message after voting in Israel, calls on citizens to choose change amid crucial election

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has urged Israelis to vote for change after casting her ballot in an election that drew an unusually high turnout. The Wonder Woman actor shared a video from her polling station on Tuesday, asking fellow citizens to step out and vote. While she stopped short of naming a candidate, she made her own choice clear, saying she was voting for change amid a closely fought political battle in Israel.

Gal Gadot shares her message after voting

Gal Gadot urges Israelis to exercise their right to vote, says she is voting for change amid crucial political battle.

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Gal shared a video of herself voting on Instagram stories on Tuesday morning. Urging fellow Israelis to vote, she said, “That’s it, I’m exercising my right to vote, and I ask all of you to go out and exercise your most basic, most important, the most democratic right, and to vote for who you believe in,”

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She also made her own preference clear, saying, “I’m voting for change, and I hope that today, Tuesday… that it will only be good for us all,” before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Deep Dive Who is Gadi Eisenkot, the opposition leader challenging Benjamin Netanyahu? Eisenkot is a former Israeli military chief who entered politics in 2022 and leads the centrist Yashar! party. He has presented himself as a moderate alternative to Netanyahu while maintaining a hawkish position on security. What did Israel’s election exit polls show about Netanyahu and Eisenkot’s blocs? Exit polls showed a close contest, with neither bloc having a clear path to power. The reported projections differed, and partial results were still changing as vote counting continued. Why could coalition negotiations decide who forms Israel’s next government? Israel’s fragmented political system can leave smaller parties in a position to help a bloc form a majority. Coalition negotiations after past elections have sometimes taken weeks or months.

While Gal did not name a candidate, her call for change came as opposition leaders sought to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long tenure. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot led the opposition campaign, which centred on replacing Netanyahu’s government after years of his dominance in Israeli politics.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor had received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University the previous evening before heading to the polling station. At the time, she had said, “In just a few hours, the polls will open for what may be the most momentous election this country has seen in years, or even ever,” she said in a statement. “This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor had received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University the previous evening before heading to the polling station. At the time, she had said, “In just a few hours, the polls will open for what may be the most momentous election this country has seen in years, or even ever,” she said in a statement. “This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home.” {{/usCountry}}

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What's next for Gal Gadot?

Gal Gadot also has several film projects in the pipeline. Her latest release, the action thriller The Runner, premiered on Prime Video in September 2026. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film follows a London lawyer whose world falls apart when her son is kidnapped. She is forced to race against time across the city, following a series of cryptic instructions from an unknown caller in the hope of bringing him home safely.

She is also set to star in Ruin, a World War II thriller set in post-war Germany. She will play a concentration camp survivor who joins forces with a German soldier, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, to seek revenge against a Nazi SS unit. The film is directed by Niki Caro, with principal photography initially scheduled to begin in early 2026.

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