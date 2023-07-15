Gigi Hadid flaunts ‘dragon tattoo’ on hip in bikini pics on Instagram

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Friday and posted two stunning pictures in bikini. In one of the pictures, she is seen flaunting a dragon tattoo on her hip while smiling to the camera. Gigi Hadid(Instagram)

She captioned her post by writing "mornin!". At the time of publication, the post had received more than two million likes from her fans.

The pictures took her fans by surprise, many of whom enquired about the tattoo in the comments. Several fans got touched by her sensual pics and praised her beauty.

"I hope thats not real," commented one fan.

"ok you took the hot girl summer too seriously," wrote a second fan.

"All of a sudden…dragons are my favorite animal?," commented a third person.

"Mother of dragons," wrote hair stylist Amber Fillerup Clark.

"Absolute beauty," commented fashion designer Harris Reed.

The supermodel had earlier got a tattoo inked on her bicep in a tribute to her daughter, Khai. The tiny tattoo is actually Khai's name in Arabic.

Currently, Hadid is rumoured to be dating Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. Reportedly, the pair recently hung out together during the Fourth of July celebrations. Speculations about their dating each other first came out in November 2022.