Golden Globes reject Michael Jackson biopic’s bid for musical category, Jaafar Jackson’s film to compete as drama

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael will have to compete against dramas at the 2027 Golden Globes after the awards committee reportedly turned down Lionsgate’s request to place it in the Musical or Comedy category. According to Variety, the decision means the film, led by Jaafar Jackson as the late pop icon, will enter the drama race instead.

What happened?

Golden Globes turn down Lionsgate’s musical category bid for Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson.

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Michael won't be competing in the category it submitted for. As per the report, the change could make the film’s awards journey more competitive, with only six nomination spots available in the category. It could find itself up against films such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Los Javis’ La Bola Negra. Gold Derby was the first to report the committee’s decision.

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The ruling will not affect the film’s chances in the supporting acting categories. Unlike the lead acting races, the Golden Globes does not split its supporting actor and actress categories by genre. Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who play Michael Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, can therefore continue their awards campaigns without any category changes.

Lionsgate has until October 31 to appeal the decision. If the studio challenges the ruling, the awards committee will consider its case. The Golden Globes’ official rules explain what qualifies as a musical: “A musical can be a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot.”

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Michael sequel in the works

{{^usCountry}} The awards debate comes as plans for a possible continuation of the biopic are already taking shape. A sequel to Michael is in development. Miles Teller, who portrays Michael Jackson’s lawyer and manager John Branca in the film, said in May that a follow-up was being planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The awards debate comes as plans for a possible continuation of the biopic are already taking shape. A sequel to Michael is in development. Miles Teller, who portrays Michael Jackson’s lawyer and manager John Branca in the film, said in May that a follow-up was being planned. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the sequel and whether it will address the allegations against the King of Pop and abuse against children, Jaafar recently told Variety, “Part two, I can’t say, because I don’t know. It’s not up to me. My job is to come prepared and deliver the best performance I can. But to know Michael, it starts with the music.” He went onto add, “Finding out who Michael was is in his music. It’s in his lyrics. It’s in the poems he wrote, the videos, the messages he put out, the talks he gave on panels and at universities. It’s in what he devoted so much time to: charities, visiting other countries and visiting countless children.”

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael follows the singer’s rise from his early days with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to his Bad tour in the late 1980s. Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew in real life, takes on the lead role, while Juliano Valdi plays the singer during his childhood. The film marks the big-screen debut of both actors.

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Colman Domingo and Nia Long also feature as Joe and Katherine Jackson. Released in April 2026, the film brings the pop star’s early life and rise to fame to the big screen.