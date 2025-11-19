Los Angeles, "Charlie's Angels" actor Lucy Liu, who is portraying her first dramatic leading role in "Rosemead", has been in Hollywood for decades but believes her opportunities have been limited. I just haven’t had any opportunities to tap into: Lucy Liu on first dramatic lead role in 'Rosemead'

Liu, serves as both the lead and producer in "Rosemead", which is based on a true story as told in a 2017 Los Angeles Times article. In the film, she plays Irene, a Chinese immigrant in America struggling with her son's mental issues.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor admitted that she hasn't had the opportunity to play a lead despite debuting in Hollywood in 1995.

"I just haven’t had any opportunities to tap into it. I mean, to think that I’ve been in this business for over 30 years and now have the first leading role like this is kind of crazy. I did not know that until somebody pointed it out on the team. I’ve never really looked at myself in that way," the "Kill Bill" actor said.

The 56-year-old also talked about biases in Hollywood, such as being called out for perpetuating "Dragon Lady" stereotypes after playing a warrior in 2003’s "Kill Bill".

"Why isn’t anyone else perpetuating the stereotype when we’re all assassins?... Vivica Fox or Daryl Hannah or Uma Thurman were not. I don’t even know if they have a word in English for American people. Well, I’m American, but I look like this, so I cannot get away from it," she said.

"I haven’t gone out and changed my face; there’s only so much I can do. I cannot turn myself into somebody who looks Caucasian, but if I could, I would’ve had so many more opportunities," she added.

"Rosemead" premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6 and is scheduled to release in the United States on December 5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.