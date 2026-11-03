Ian McKellen leads emotional musical tribute for late Patrick Stewart at London gala, revives their special Waiting for Godot tradition

Veteran actor Ian McKellen found a beautiful way to remember his dear friend Patrick Stewart. At a charity gala in London, the actor took the stage and led the audience in a song that held years of memories for the two. Patrick, who became a household name for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. He was 86. His spokesperson confirmed the news a day later, revealing that the actor had been battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Ian McKellen sings a special song in Patrick Stewart's memory

Ian McKellen leads crowd in singing Patrick Stewart's favourite song in emotional tribute at London charity gala. (REUTERS)

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Ian's tribute took place at the Raise the Roof! gala at London's Victoria Palace Theatre, just days after he remembered Patrick in an emotional Instagram post. The evening was organised to support the £26 million Centenary Appeal for Denville Hall, a residence for retired entertainment professionals. Patrick had been associated with the organisation as an ambassador.

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Wearing a dark suit and a bright yellow scarf, Ian took to the stage and addressed the audience without a microphone. He then asked everyone to join him in singing Underneath the Arches, the 1932 music-hall song popularised by Bud Flanagan and Chesney Allen.

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{{^usCountry}} The song had a special place in the friendship between the two actors. Before beginning, Ian asked the audience to remember Patrick as they sang. He said, “When we played the tramps in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, Pat Stewart and I sang that song – here in London and on Broadway- at the end of the show. And we’re going to sing it now for you, I hope you enjoy. Now I’ve reminded you of some of the words. As we sing it, let’s remember Pat Stewart, a great actor.” A video of the moment has since been shared widely on social media, with many fans moved by the personal memory behind the tribute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The song had a special place in the friendship between the two actors. Before beginning, Ian asked the audience to remember Patrick as they sang. He said, “When we played the tramps in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, Pat Stewart and I sang that song – here in London and on Broadway- at the end of the show. And we’re going to sing it now for you, I hope you enjoy. Now I’ve reminded you of some of the words. As we sing it, let’s remember Pat Stewart, a great actor.” A video of the moment has since been shared widely on social media, with many fans moved by the personal memory behind the tribute. {{/usCountry}}

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Ian McKellen's friendship with Patrick Stewart

Ian had shared a lengthy Instagram tribute to Patrick, remembering the person he knew beyond the fame and celebrated roles. He spoke about his friend's deep love for Yorkshire, his honest and outspoken nature, and how he never lost touch with his roots despite spending much of his life in America.

He also remembered a conversation they once had on a London street, when Patrick told him about an offer to play a leading role in Star Trek. Ian was concerned that accepting it could mean stepping away from his British stage career for several years. Recalling his response, he wrote, "But Patrick, think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk—getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?"

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Their friendship also carried over into their work. The two became popular with audiences around the world as Magneto and Professor X in the X-Men films, playing characters on opposite sides of an ideological divide. They also shared the stage in productions of No Man's Land and Waiting for Godot on Broadway.

Patrick Stewart's final film

Patrick Stewart is set to return as Professor Charles Xavier for the final time in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios confirmed that the December release will feature the veteran actor's last appearance as the iconic X-Men character. With Avengers: Doomsday marking his final appearance, fans will not see him return as Xavier in the 2027 sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release. The film will be available in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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