Actor Max Thieriot's off-screen lifestyle is tightly woven with the vineyards of California’s Sonoma County. In 2013, the actor and his wife, Lexi, bought a nearly 90-acre ranch in West Sonoma County, transforming sloping land with views of surrounding hillsides, woods, and oceans into a family estate and a fledgling winery. What started as the hunt for a family home evolved into Bodega Thieriot, a nine-acre Pinot Noir vineyard on the ranch.
The property also embodied the link Thieriot had preserved since childhood. He’d been raised among grape growers, and while most celebrity owners of big properties use them as a retreat, he was intrigued by the wine business. The ranch presented a chance to merge those roots with a family estate and commercial enterprise.
A Sonoma property connected to his childhood
According to the official Senses Wines website, Max and Lexi bought the estate in 2013 from a local family that had owned the land since the early 1900s. Situated between Bodega and Occidental, the property had rolling pastures, large redwood and oak trees, and, due to its proximity to the coast, conditions suitable for grape growing. But it wasn’t the property where Thieriot, as a child, roamed and played. His parents, Cameron and Bridget Thieriot, purchased a vineyard near Occidental in 1988, where they planted Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes. Their investment introduced Max to Sonoma County’s wine culture and helped lay the foundation for his later interest in winemaking.
Thieriot and his childhood business partners spoke to The Wine Advocate in 2018 about how early visits to the vineyard inspired them to start producing wine. He explained that his childhood memories of working beside his father on a tractor within the grapevines made vineyard work less new to him once they started making wine. The 2013 ranch was not a completely new venture for him; it extended a family connection and gave Thieriot and his wife space to farm their own vineyard while preserving the property’s natural environment.
Nine acres became Bodega Thieriot{{/usCountry}}
Thieriot and his childhood business partners spoke to The Wine Advocate in 2018 about how early visits to the vineyard inspired them to start producing wine. He explained that his childhood memories of working beside his father on a tractor within the grapevines made vineyard work less new to him once they started making wine. The 2013 ranch was not a completely new venture for him; it extended a family connection and gave Thieriot and his wife space to farm their own vineyard while preserving the property’s natural environment.
Nine acres became Bodega Thieriot{{/usCountry}}
Three years after purchasing the land, Max and Lexi began planting a vineyard in partnership with winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. Approximately nine acres were dedicated to Pinot Noir, creating Bodega Thieriot as a new addition to the family's winemaking history. The vineyard location was an important consideration because of its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, and the cooler conditions of the Western Sonoma Coast suited the vines. The property also shares a boundary with the Occidental winery associated with winemaker Steve Kistler.
Research published in Agriculture and Forest Meteorology investigated the effects of vineyard temperature and climate on phenolics in Pinot Noir grapes. The results demonstrate the importance of site-specific conditions on the berries, and while the vineyard is a relatively small part of the ranch, the other two-thirds of the property is preserved hillside, woodland, and pasture, making the ranch as much a family retreat as a working farm.
From family farming to a wine business
Building upon Thieriot’s decision to become a winemaker, he launched Senses Wines, a larger business that he co-founded in 2011 with his two childhood friends, Christopher Strieter and Myles Lawrence Briggs. The three friends, all born and raised nearby, had a long-standing shared passion for making wine sourced from vineyards associated with their families. The wives in the three couples handled other responsibilities for the new business.
Thieriot oversaw branding, marketing, and communication, while his partners managed operations and wine production. The business's winemaker was Thomas Rivers Brown. The Bodega Thieriot vineyard was later added to the Senses portfolio, bringing the actor's own estate into the wine operation. It also demonstrated the long-standing family link between his parents and the new ranch, marking different chapters in the family's land history in Sonoma.
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