Hollywood star James Marsden is back as Cyclops and is determined to ensure that he plays a key part in Avengers: Doomsday. In the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer, fans have seen for the first time how the X-Men and Fantastic Four interact with the Avengers. James, who portrayed Cyclops over two decades ago, has spoken about his return and expressed his desire for the character to play a bigger part than previously.

What James Marsden has to say about his return

James Marsden reveals how Kevin Feige convinced him to return as Cyclops after two decades in Avengers: Doomsday. more less

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In an interview with Sharp magazine, the actor said the conversation about his comeback began when Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige reached out to him. Marsden admitted that he had heard rumours about a possible return for years, but had gradually stopped expecting it to happen. "It was surreal," he said. “After X-Men: Days of Future Past, there were always rumors and conversations about the possibility of returning, but as the years passed, it started to feel less likely. Then I got a call from my agent saying that Kevin Feige wanted to speak with me. At that point, I started thinking, ‘Maybe this is actually happening.’”

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The actor was so keen to reprise the role that he did not even need to read a script before agreeing. “We discussed the role and what they wanted to do with Cyclops. There wasn't a script in front of me at the time, but honestly, I didn't need one. My reaction was simple: whatever they wanted me to do, I was in.”

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James Marsden on working on Avengers: Doomsday

{{^usCountry}} The scale of the new film was another big difference for James, who first stepped into the X-Men universe when the franchise was still finding its feet on the big screen. He told the magazine that the Doomsday production was unlike anything he had experienced before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scale of the new film was another big difference for James, who first stepped into the X-Men universe when the franchise was still finding its feet on the big screen. He told the magazine that the Doomsday production was unlike anything he had experienced before. {{/usCountry}}

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"The scale was staggering. When I made the first X-Men movie, that felt enormous at the time. But Avengers: Doomsday operates on a completely different level," he told the magazine. “Walking onto that set felt like entering an entirely separate country. Multiple units were shooting simultaneously. There were dozens of major actors coming and going. The infrastructure alone was incredible. What excited me most was the energy. Everyone was genuinely thrilled to be there and to see these different worlds and characters colliding.”

Avengers: Doomsday release date and cast

Avengers: Doomsday brings together several generations of Marvel characters. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the franchise as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers. The Fantastic Four, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will also join the X-Men and the remaining Avengers.

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The final trailer runs for more than three minutes and offers a look at Steve Rogers' quieter life with Peggy Carter and their son before he is pulled back into the conflict. With the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers sharing the screen, the film brings together some of the franchise's biggest teams for a battle against Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will open in Indian cinemas one day prior to its US debut, on December 17, 2026. It will be shown in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in Marvel’s Infinity Vision and other premium theatre formats. Pre-sales for the movie in India have already surpassed the ₹42 crore mark and over 6.5 lakh tickets have been sold almost a month in advance of the movie’s opening.

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