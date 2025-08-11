Jennifer Aniston says she and Gwyneth Paltrow still gossip about their mutual ex Brad Pitt: ‘How can we not?’

Jennifer Aniston is not shying away from admitting that she and her pal Gwyneth Paltrow do not feel the need to ignore the one common factor between them- their mutual ex, actor Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were a high-profile couple in the 1990s, dating from 1994 to 1997 and even getting engaged before ultimately splitting up. Brad then dated Jennifer, and the two got married in 2000. Jennifer Aniston said it is natural that she and Gwyneth Paltrow talk about their mutual ex Brad Pitt.

What Jennifer said

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer admitted that she and Gwyneth do talk about Brad when they happen to catch up. During the interaction, Jennifer brushed off the question and said, “Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party. Oh, of course [talk about Brad]. How can we not? We’re girls. We’re always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’”

On the media attention to her personal life

Jennifer also opened up about the intense media scrutiny about her personal life that took place when she and Brad broke up, around the time he was linked to actor Angelina Jolie. She said, “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids. It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally. They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down.”

The two have maintained a friendship despite their highly publicised marriage and subsequent divorce.

On the work front, Jennifer will be seen in the fourth season of the Apple TV+ drama series, which returns to the streamer on September 17. Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass will return, with Oscar-winning French actor Marion Cotillard joining the show this season. Marion will play Celine Dumont, a new operator.