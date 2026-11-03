Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp says he is open to reprising his role as Jack Sparrow in another "Pirates of the Caribbean" film and is always up for collaborating with producer Jerry Bruckheimer on any project.

Johnny Depp is open to feature in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'

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Depp is currently promoting his film "Ebenezer", which will release on November 13 and features the actor alongside Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint and Andrea Riseborough among others.

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In a recent interview with the entertainment news outlet Entertainment Tonight, the actor was asked about his return to the franchise. "If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the 'Pirates' franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note," he said.

"I will go to work with Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn't matter… if it is Jerry. We have a deep friendship," he added.

Earlier, Bruckheimer also spoke of Depp's return to the franchise. He said the script is in development. "We're talking with Johnny , we're working on a screenplay, and trying to get this done," he said at the D23 event.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor has featured in five "Pirates of the Caribbean films in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. The first film, "The Curse of the Black Pearl", released in 2003, followed by "Dead Man's Chest" in 2006, "At World's End" in 2007, "On Stranger Tides" in 2011 and "Dead Men Tell No Tales", which released in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor has featured in five "Pirates of the Caribbean films in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. The first film, "The Curse of the Black Pearl", released in 2003, followed by "Dead Man's Chest" in 2006, "At World's End" in 2007, "On Stranger Tides" in 2011 and "Dead Men Tell No Tales", which released in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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Depp's role in the film series remains amongst the most notable roles of the actor and even earned him an Academy Award nomination.

The films revolve around the misadventures of the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow. The stories mix historical pirate lore with supernatural elements, featuring treasures, sea monsters, undead villains, and battles across the seas.

The films have collectively earned over USD 4.5 billion globally. "Dead Man's Chest" and "On Stranger Tides" have crossed the mark of USD 1 billion at the global box office.

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