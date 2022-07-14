Khloe Kardashian to welcome second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy, fans say 'he cheated on her so many times'

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, an NBA player, are all set to welcome their second child via surrogacy. The details about Khloe's second child were revealed by her team, stating that the baby was conceived last year in November. Also Read: I need a good fresh start: Khloe Kardashian

The statement released by the reality TV star and entrepreneur's representatives read, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

According to a report by People, after the birth of their second child, the couple doesn't plan on getting back together, but will co-parent their children. Reacting to the news of Khloe's baby, one Twitter user wrote, “You must be kidding me,” another one wrote, “Khloe (Kardashian) having another baby with Tristan? That's where the danger is." While one said, “Don't do this babe,” another one wrote, “I just don't understand this, he cheated on her so many times.”

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson. The two first separated in 2019, after Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. In 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they resumed their relationship, but broke up again in 2021.

According to a Page Six report in June, Khloe and Tristan broke up after the latter cheated on Khloe many times. In an episode of the reality show The Kardashians, Khloe said that she had to relive the moment she found out that her then-boyfriend, Tristan, cheated on her and even had a baby with Maralee Nichols. However, the exes continue to co-parent their daughter True and were recently spotted having lunch together in California's Calabasas.

Khloe Kardashian had previously dated several basketball stars including Rashad McCants, and James Harden. She was married to basketball player Lamar Odom for a few years, before the couple split in 2013. She has been in an on-and-off relationship with Tristan, also a basketball player, for some years now.

