...
...
Next Story

Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says

BRITAIN-COURT/BRAND-NANDY (PIX):Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says

Published on: Nov 8, 2026, 15:46:56 IST
Reuters |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

LONDON, - Britain's culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said on Sunday there was still a problem with sexual abuse in the media industry after Russell Brand, once a high-profile comedian and actor, was convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says
Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says

Brand's conviction on Thursday renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry has treated well-known performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could harm their careers.

Asked whether there was still a problem with exploitation and sexual abuse in the media and entertainment industries, Nandy told the BBC: "Yes, I do, and I think hand on heart I can't say to you as the culture secretary that this is not happening today and in fact, if I had to wager, I would say it is."

She said people have come forward to her to make allegations, but often women were fearful of challenging their employers because "speaking up has a very heavy cost".

Brand, the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after his conviction and Britain's top police officer said on Friday he was likely to face further allegations as more victims come forward.

"Time is up," Nandy said. "It really is time for the media industry to take this seriously."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lisa nandymedia industrysexual abusesexual assault
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home/Entertainment/Hollywood/Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks