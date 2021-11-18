Meghan Markle on Ellen DeGeneres Show: Duchess of Sussex says daughter Lili teething, 'auntie' Ellen suggests tequila

Meghan Markle is set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, US time. Although a promo was shared by the popular television show reveals Meghan talks about her days as a struggling actor, an international report reveals that Meghan will also talk about her daughter Lili.

The former Suits actor and her husband Prince Harry, who have deals with Netflix, welcomed their daughter in June. They named her Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and mother, Princess Diana. They also have a two-year-old son, Archie.

As reported by People, in a promo released in the US, it is the host Ellen DeGeneres who reveals "Lili's now teething." The camera then pans to Meghan Markle who, with her hands up by her mouth, says, "Anything to relieve that."

Ellen suggests, “Tequila, anything,” leaving a smile on Meghan's face. “That's Auntie Ellen for you,” the Duchess of Sussex replies. “That's why I don't have kids,” DeGeneres jokes.

In a clip released internationally, Meghan also revisited the days she used to visit the Warner Bros' sets for auditions in a broken car. "Your car was a very special car," Ellen says in the promo. “At a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver's side... so I would crawl in the trunk and climb over my seats to get out... it was not ideal,” Meghan reveals in the promo.

When asked if anyone noticed her during the act, Meghan replies, “I would play it off, just looking for my highlighters, for my script... and then climb in.”

Also read: Step inside Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Montecito home, blend of royalty and contemporary design

Meghan Markle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes months after she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview. The interview, which was her first since she and Prince Harry moved out of the UK and stepped down as senior royal family members, focused on Meghan's life after marrying Harry.