Antoine Fuqua, who directed the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, has been named in a lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles bar manager who accuses him and his son, Brando, of attacking him with handguns. The alleged incident took place at a Hollywood bar in February after the manager refused entry to a group that included Fuqua’s daughter. The complaint seeks $50,000 in damages and also accuses the filmmaker of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Antoine's representatives have denied the claims.

What does the lawsuit allege?

Antoine Fuqua, who directed the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, has been named in a lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles bar manager who accuses him and his son, Brando, of attacking him with handguns. more less

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According to a Variety report, the lawsuit was filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court by William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s. The 10-page complaint concerns an alleged altercation on February 14, which Rosenthal says left him with physical injuries and emotional trauma.

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William claims he denied entry to a group of five people, including Fuqua’s daughter, as they appeared "visibly overly intoxicated". He alleges that one person in the group spat on him, while Fuqua’s daughter verbally abused and threatened him. He then asked the group to leave the bar.

Jaafar Jackson and Michael director Antoine Fuqua for a photoshoot.

About an hour later, Antoine allegedly approached William outside the venue and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter. The manager denies the accusation. According to the complaint, Fuqua then "pulled out a handgun and struck Plaintiff in the face". The lawsuit further alleges that the director hurled "a racial and antisemitic slur" at William and "threatened to kill him".

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{{^usCountry}} He also claims that Brando Fuqua joined the altercation and attacked him with a handgun. The complaint states: "As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brando Fuqua appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff's face," it reads. "Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brando Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also claims that Brando Fuqua joined the altercation and attacked him with a handgun. The complaint states: "As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brando Fuqua appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff's face," it reads. "Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brando Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street". {{/usCountry}}

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Antoine has denied the allegations. His publicist, Allan Nierob, told Deadline, "What's claimed in that filing about Antoine is not true,". In a separate statement to Variety, the representative reiterated the denial, saying, "none of this is true".

Manager claims serious injuries, seeks damages

William is seeking $50,000 in damages, apart from his medical costs, and has asked for a jury trial. He claims the alleged assault left him with a broken nose, a head injury, cuts and visible scars. The complaint also mentions PTSD and severe emotional distress. He says his injuries "will result in some permanent disability". These are allegations made in the lawsuit and are yet to be established in court.

What is known about the investigation?

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Deadline reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the investigation into the February incident was closed without any further action. The publication also noted that chemical spray may have been used during the altercation, with at least two people from Brando Fuqua’s group receiving medical attention at or near the bar. As of Monday, Fuqua had not yet been served with the lawsuit. Once served, defendants in California usually have about 30 days to respond.

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael success and upcoming sequel

The lawsuit comes as the Michael Jackson biopic has had a strong run at the box office. Michael has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing biographical film in history. Lionsgate confirmed in August that Antoine would return to direct a sequel following the film’s success.

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