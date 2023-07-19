Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office: Tom Cruise film earns 72.8 crore in India in first week

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Mission Impossible 7) is a state-of-the-art action extravaganza of old-school technique, practical effects and jaw-dropping stunts like Tom's motorbike cliff jump and a high-speed train fight sequence. Not just Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell also has impressive action scenes in the film that opened in theatres to a positive response from the audience and the critics.

Mission Impossible 7 box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One collected around ₹4.35 crore nett on Tuesday (day 7), as per early estimates. This takes its total collection in India to ₹72.85 crore. The collections soared to ₹17 crore on Sunday, but dropped by 71 percent on Monday.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha which had already slowed down even before the arrival of Mission Impossible 7, continues to draw low numbers each day. It collected ₹80 lakhs on Tuesday and stands at a total of ₹78.86 crore.

Mission Impossible 7 box office numbers in India

Sharing the gross box office collections of the film in its first week, an industry trade analyst said on Tuesday, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is just what the kind of blockbuster the box office needed! The gross box office collections of the film after the opening weekend stand at a gigantic ₹80 crore (approx) with a massive opening of ₹15 crore on Wednesday, ₹11 crore on Thursday, ₹12 crore on Friday and Saturday, Sunday being monumental with an approx collection of ₹19.5 crore and ₹21 crore respectively. This makes Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, one of India's highest grossing films this year after Pathan. Other films across languages have done good weekend numbers but none of them were close enough to the Tom Cruise starrer, which is only growing stronger with each passing day.”

