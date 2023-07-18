Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Man on a mission! Tom Cruise joins striking actors to battle use of Artificial Intelligence, demand fair pay

Man on a mission! Tom Cruise joins striking actors to battle use of Artificial Intelligence, demand fair pay

ByPaurush Omar
Jul 18, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Tom Cruise has thrown his support behind the Hollywood actors' strike, speaking out against the increasing presence of AI in TV and films

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Cruise, the renowned A-list actor, has thrown his support behind the Hollywood actors' strike. During a Zoom negotiating session between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Cruise made a surprise appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Cruise attends the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'.(AP)
Tom Cruise attends the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'.(AP)

The 61-year-old star passionately spoke out against the increasing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the TV and film streaming era. Cruise's statement resonated with thousands of actors and entertainers who are currently on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA). This joint strike is a significant event, marking the first time in over six decades that both actors and screenwriters have united in this way.

Mission: Impossible Delayed

Cruise's involvement in the strike has had a tangible impact on the industry. Production of his latest "Mission: Impossible" movie, as well as other high-profile projects like the "Avatar" sequel, "Gladiator 2," and "Deadpool 3," has come to a halt due to the strike action.

The Stunt Actor Question

During the Zoom call, Cruise also addressed the AMPTP regarding the guild's stance on stunt actors. He appealed to allow performers to continue their press tours after the strike, acknowledging the "fragile state of movie theaters" in the aftermath of the pandemic. The actor emphasized that promoting films is crucial not only for the studios but also for the actors themselves.

The SAG-AFTRA, representing Hollywood's top-tier talent, has joined forces with the screenwriters on the picket line, halting production across the entire entertainment industry. This united front may lead to a scarcity of shows and movies in the near future. The union unanimously voted to stop working after their contract expired and negotiations stalled with the AMPTP, which represents streaming giants such as Disney, Netflix, and Amazon.

Also read | Barbie or Oppenheimer? Check which side are Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and other Hollywood stars on

Demand for Fair Compensation

Both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are demanding an increase in pay and residuals to reflect the evolving landscape of the streaming era. As the industry undergoes significant changes, these unions are advocating for fair compensation that aligns with the increasing prominence of digital platforms.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out