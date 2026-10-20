Netflix film division head Dan Lin to exit company days after content chief Bela Bajaria's departure, mass layoffs

In what is Netflix's second major senior executive departure in a week, the company's film division head Dan Lin would leave after nearly three years at the helm. Netflix announced Lin's departure in a statement on Monday. The move comes days after content chief Bela Bajaria was let go after nearly a decade with the platform.

Netflix films division head Dan Lin to leave

Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles.

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During his tenure at Netflix, Dan Lin's greatest success was KPop Demon Hunters, which became a breakout hit for Netflix and won an Academy Award, bolstering the streamer's feature animation strategy. Lin was also one of the producers of Sherlock Holmes and the Lego movies. Prior to his stint at Netflix, he worked as a senior executive for Warner Bros Pictures.

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The two departures take place amid concerns over slowing engagement on the world's largest streaming service. Engagement data has pointed to users spending more time on creator-led video platforms such as YouTube.

Last week saw the streaming giant lay off about 1,000 workers, almost 6% of the total workforce. Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos earlier told Bloomberg News that the company isn’t growing as fast as he would like.

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{{^usCountry}} The streaming giant has been facing a tough time this year. According to Bloomberg, recent shows at Netflix have seen their audiences decline in their second seasons. The year also saw a 10-year low for the streaming at the Emmys, and their stock has fallen by 23% since the start of 2026. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday. The new leadership at Netflix {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The streaming giant has been facing a tough time this year. According to Bloomberg, recent shows at Netflix have seen their audiences decline in their second seasons. The year also saw a 10-year low for the streaming at the Emmys, and their stock has fallen by 23% since the start of 2026. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday. The new leadership at Netflix {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, while announcing Bela Bajaria's exit, Netflix said that former Disney executive Peter Rice would be replacing her. On Monday, Netflix added that Rice will oversee the films division until a new head is announced. He assumes the new role on October 26.

“Peter is one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry. He understands what makes stories resonate, and he’s spent his career helping talent do the best work of their lives,” Ted Sarandos said in a statement on Thursday.

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(With agencies inputs)