Netflix scores Natalie Portman’s steamy rom-com in massive $55M deal

Netflix has officially won the battle for Natalie Portman's upcoming romantic comedy, Good Sex, in a massive $55 million deal. The streaming giant outbid major competitors, including Warner Bros., Apple, and Amazon, to acquire global distribution rights.

Netflix wins bidding war for Natalie Portman’s ‘Good Sex’

The film will be written and directed by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham (Girls) and will star Oscar-winner Natalie Portman in the lead role, according to Deadline. This is one of the biggest sales to come out of the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, where studios were engaged in a heated bidding war for the project.

About the film

According to Deadline, Good Sex follows the story of Ally, a successful couples’ therapist approaching 40, who is reluctantly pushed back into the dating world after a failed decade-long relationship. She soon finds herself torn between a passionate fling with a 20-something Brooklyn hipster and a more stable relationship with a successful 50-something Manhattan man. As she navigates these two contrasting romances, Ally faces a personal identity crisis that could jeopardize both relationships.

The film will be produced by Portman and Sophie Mas under their production company, MountainA, alongside Lena Dunham and Michael Cohen through their Good Thing Going banner. Casting is currently underway to find actors for the two male lead roles. Casting is currently underway to find actors for the two male lead roles.

The movie is expected to shoot in New Jersey, with tax breaks helping to push its value even higher than its initial budget.

Netflix’s $55 million deal makes Good Sex one of the biggest EFM acquisitions ever. While it falls just shy of Sony’s $60 million purchase of A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks in 2022, tax incentives make this deal even more lucrative. It remains to be seen whether Good Sex will receive a theatrical release or go directly to streaming,