Not Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan or Maalik, Superman is #1 film at India box office; James Gunn beats Bollywood on its turf

This Friday saw the release of two mid-budget Bollywood films in the theatres. Rajkummar Rao's mass turn Maalik clashed with Shanaya Kapoor's belated debut in Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan at the box office. As the opening weekend ended, neither emerged as the winner, as they were both bested by a Hollywood film, quite fair and square. James Gunn's Superman reboot has soared past the two Hindi releases to emerge as the highest-grossing film in India this weekend. David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn's film(Photo: X)

Superman India box office collection

Superman, starring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, opened at ₹7 crore net on Friday, and showed a healthy jump on the weekend to end up at ₹25.50 crore net collections in India. Figures shared by Warner Bros India show that the film has earned ₹32 crore gross in India in its opening weekend. The film has had a good time at the ticket window, with the bulk of its earnings coming from the original English version. The dubbed versions (Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu) have contributed around ₹7.5 crore net to the total figure, according to trade sources.

How Superman beat Bollywood

According to the film's producers, in comparison to Superman's ₹25.50 crore opening weekend, Rajkummar Rao's action thriller Maalik managed just around ₹15 crore net. The film had a low opening of ₹3.75 crore before recovering on Saturday. However, the Pulkit-directed film showed no growth on Sunday. Shanaya Kapoor's debut Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, which also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead, has managed just ₹1.20 crore in its first three days, falling face first at the box office.

All about Superman

Directed by James Gunn, Superman marks the beginning of a new DC Universe, which the filmmaker shepherded as DC Studios co-chair. Apart from David Corenswet, the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in the lead roles. Superman has opened to largely positive reviews.