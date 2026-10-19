Los Angeles, Supermodel Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber remembered Presley Gerber in an emotional tribute nearly a month after his death at the age of 27.

Presley Gerber remembered in emotional post by parents, sister Kaia Gerber

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Cindy and Rande shared a heartfelt tribute for their first-born, describing him as a "sweet, beautiful soul" and expressing gratitude for the support the family had received following Presley's death.

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"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years," read the statement signed by Crawford, husband Rande Gerber and Kaia.

"He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Till we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia," the statement concluded.

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{{^usCountry}} Kaia mourned her brother in a separate post too where she shared a series of photographs from their childhood and reflected on their time together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaia mourned her brother in a separate post too where she shared a series of photographs from their childhood and reflected on their time together. {{/usCountry}}

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"Prez, I don't have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along. Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief," she wrote.

"I've read all of the books and I have none of the answers. My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. I am, quite literally, down on my f***ing knees. You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I'm certain it's going to swallow me whole."

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Recalling their bond, Kaia described Presley as her "best buddy" and "great protector," saying she had always cherished being his sister.

"My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I've ever laughed and the one true love of my life - you lit all my candles and took all of my monsters away. And I love you," Kaia added.

Presley, the only son of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died in a Santa Monica rehab facility on September 20. The Santa Monica Police Department said his death was being investigated as a suspected overdose.

Presley, who started modelling from the age of 15, had been open about his struggle with mental health, depression, and substance use.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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