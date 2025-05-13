Rahul Bhat to present his Hollywood debut Lost & Found in Kumbh at Cannes this year

Actor Rahul Bhat, who was last applauded for his acting chops in Netflix Black Warrant, is all set to present his Hollywood debut film Lost & Found in Kumbh at the Cannes Film festival this year. Rahul Bhat will be presenting his Hollywood debut Lost & Found in Kumbh at Cannes this year. (Deep Saxena/HT)

‘For a change, somebody offered me a dramedy’

In an interview with Variety, Rahul shared his experience and said, "For a change, somebody offered me a dramedy. I've always been cast in dark, serious, violent roles. So I thought, let me try something different, something in English. We shot at the end of the Kumbh, but it was still intense—so hot, and so many people. It was tough, but also fascinating. This one's not meant to be taken too seriously. It's a cute, engaging film. You could call it a dramedy—or even a children's film in some ways."

The actor will be attending the prestigious film festival for the third time, following his lead roles in Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly which was shown in Directors’ Fortnight in 2013 and Anurag's Kennedy which was screened at the Midnight Screening in 2023.

About Lost and Found In Kumbh

Lost & Found in Kumbh is a dramedy helmed by debutant director Mayur Puri. The story of the film follows a London-based philosophy professor who visits Kumbh Mela with his British wife and son, only to find his Indian ex-wife and their son at his family home— and his father missing. As the family searches for him, the two half-brothers get lost in the massive crowd of the sacred festival.

Produced by Los Angeles-based Mulberry Films, the film was shot on location during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this year, which was aonce-in-144-years event that attracted over 500 million pilgrims. Rahul recalls that the production faced extraordinary challenges.