Reese Witherspoon's rep responds to rumours that she's dating Kevin Costner: 'Completely fabricated and not true'

Reese Witherspoon has addressed speculation that she’s dating Kevin Costner. Despite rumours swirling online about the potential new romance, on Thursday, a representative for Reese, 47, quashed recent reports that claimed she’s dating Kevin, 68. Her rep was quoted as calling the rumour 'completely fabricated' in a report by People. Also read: Reese Witherspoon announces ‘difficult decision’ to divorce husband Jim Toth Reese Witherspoon denies dating Kevin Costner amid rumours.

Reese Witherspoon not dating Kevin Costner

“This story is completely fabricated and not true,” Reese Witherspoon's representative told People. The dating rumours came shortly after the two actors finalised their respective divorces.

Reese and ex-husband Jim Toth announced their breakup in a statement in March this year, and she officially filed for divorce a week later. They reached a settlement by August. Meanwhile, Kevin Costner and his now-ex wife, Christine Baumgartner, divorced in May. During their 18 years of marriage, they welcomed three children. Reese also has three children from her two marriages.

Reese Witherspoon's divorce

“We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Reese and ex-husband Jim wrote in the announcement shared on Instagram.

The former couple also said, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

In July, Reese Witherspoon broke her silence on her divorce, explaining that she was grateful that she could share the news of the breakup herself. “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she had said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

