Remembering Robert Redford: From The Great Gatsby to Ordinary People, a look at his iconic films

Robert Redford, one of Hollywood’s most recognized and enduring figures, died Tuesday at his home in the mountains outside Provo, Utah. He was 89. The New York Times confirmed the death, citing his publicist Cindi Berger, who said Redford passed away in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Robert Redford passes away at 89, take a look at this best movies.(AFP)

Redford gained popularity in the late 1960s, breaking through as the Sundance Kid in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). By the early 1970s, he had become a dependable star who could carry both box office hits and more serious fare. His role in The Sting (1973) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

As the years went on, Redford expanded beyond acting. He directed Ordinary People in 1980, a drama that won four Oscars, including best picture, and earned him the directing award. He later received another directing nomination for Quiz Show (1994).

Here are 10 films that define Robert Redforth's legacy

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) – Redford’s breakout as Sundance opposite Paul Newman, the role that gave him lasting recognition.

The Candidate (1972) – A sharp take on political campaigning, with Redford playing a reluctant Senate hopeful.

The Sting (1973) – Paired again with Newman, he played a grifter in one of the decade’s biggest hits, earning an Oscar nomination.

The Great Gatsby (1974) – His turn as Jay Gatsby added depth to Fitzgerald’s tragic figure.

All the President’s Men (1976) – As journalist Bob Woodward, Redford brought the Watergate investigation to the big screen.

Ordinary People (1980) – His directorial debut, which won him the Academy Award for Best Director.

Out of Africa (1985) – Starring opposite Meryl Streep, he played Denys Finch Hatton in a sweeping romantic drama.

A River Runs Through It (1992) – Directed by Redford, the film was praised for its quiet storytelling and visual beauty.

Quiz Show (1994) – As director, he revisited the 1950s quiz show scandal, earning another Oscar nomination.

All Is Lost (2013) – Late in his career, Redford carried this survival film almost alone on screen, earning critical acclaim.

FAQs:

When did Robert Redford die?

He died on September 16, 2025, at his home in the mountains outside Provo, Utah.

How old was Robert Redford at the time of his death?

He was 89 years old.

What was Robert Redford’s first major film role?

His breakout came in 1969 with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Did Robert Redford win an Oscar?

Yes, he won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1980 for Ordinary People.

What are some of Robert Redford’s most famous films?

His notable films include The Sting, All the President’s Men, Out of Africa, and Quiz Show.