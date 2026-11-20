Actor Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he initially wondered whether there were any surprises left for him in the Avengers franchise after his character, Iron Man, had an emotional exit in Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr opens up on MCU return as Doom

Robert Downey Jr. plays the villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

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Marvel Studios released a featurette in which the Oscar winner discussed his decisionto return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, this time playing its antagonist, Victor Von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

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“I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, 'Hey, do you think you would ever...?' And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?” the actor said.

For over a decade, Downey Jr. famously played the fan-favourite Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, across several MCU films, beginning with 2008's Iron Man. Downey Jr. ended his run as Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where the character sacrificed himself to save the world.

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{{^usCountry}} Doomsday will mark his return to the MCU after seven years, and in the movie he will appear alongside an ensemble cast comprising several returning franchise actors and X-Men characters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doomsday will mark his return to the MCU after seven years, and in the movie he will appear alongside an ensemble cast comprising several returning franchise actors and X-Men characters. {{/usCountry}}

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'Films are only as good as their villains'

Downey described Doom as a formidable villain whose manipulative nature heightens the story's stakes. “Many of these movies are only as good as its villains. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, those levels to the stakes here,” he said.

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The Oppenheimer actor expressed his admiration for the film's cast, describing their collaborative spirit as the film's driving forces. “It's such a long bench of talent, and these are people I would do any movie with, eight days a week,” he said.

The actor concluded by reflecting on his long association with the franchise, saying he continued to feel a deep sense of responsibility towards the films and their audience. “We just keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this...,” he said.

Avengers Doomsday's India release

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 17. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across Marvel's Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

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