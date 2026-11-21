It has been less than a week since Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond. Turns out Batman can, in fact, be Agent 007 too. While opinions swirled around whether he was the perfect choice or not, Robert’s reaction to applause has been humility. A screening of The Odyssey in London recently turned into a moment to give the actor his flowers.

Robert Pattinson reacts to becoming the new James Bond

Robert Pattinson will take over the 007 reigns from Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. (REUTERS) more less

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Videos posted by fans and the press from an FYC (for your consideration) screening of The Odyssey in London show Robert sitting near the screen alongside the film’s cast and crew. When the host mentions, “Congratulations. I’m sure it’s great for everybody in the room. A new Bond, and I really hope that we get, at some point in the future, a chance to dive into that and talk about it. But for now, we really want to celebrate all your extraordinary work on this amazing film. But a huge round of applause for Robert and his amazing news this week. It’s brilliant.” Robert grinned widely and bowed his head at the applause coming his way from the audience and his castmates, including Tom Holland.

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Christopher Nolan jokes about the new Bond being ‘cowardly’

{{^usCountry}} Robert was reportedly booked to do promotional appearances for The Odyssey last weekend, including a cast panel for guild members and awards voters at the Academy Museum, a Critics Choice worldwide press conference, and the Governors Awards. However, he pulled out at the last minute, leading up to the Bond announcement. At a screening of The Odyssey on Tuesday, Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan discussed the film. “Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen,” joked Nolan, referring to Robert’s character Antinous in his film. “I wonder if your film influenced his casting,” added Spielberg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robert was reportedly booked to do promotional appearances for The Odyssey last weekend, including a cast panel for guild members and awards voters at the Academy Museum, a Critics Choice worldwide press conference, and the Governors Awards. However, he pulled out at the last minute, leading up to the Bond announcement. At a screening of The Odyssey on Tuesday, Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan discussed the film. “Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen,” joked Nolan, referring to Robert’s character Antinous in his film. “I wonder if your film influenced his casting,” added Spielberg. {{/usCountry}}

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The new James Bond announcement

The new Bond announcement came after much speculation, given how the post has been empty since the 2021 film No Time to Die. With Daniel Craig stepping down from the role, numerous names did the rounds over the years. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on Monday that Robert is the new Agent 007, with the message ‘identity confirmed’. A short video also showed the actor, with a gun in his hand, stepping out of the darkness into the light. Denis Villeneuve is directing the new film in the franchise, and the jury is still out on who plays the next Bond girl and villain.

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