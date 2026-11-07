Nitesh Tiwari says he believes Homer was inspired by Ramayana for The Odyssey; Ranbir Kapoor calls bow-lifting scene coincidence
Recently when the Indian audience watched Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, they couldn't help but draw parallels with Ramayana.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana hit screens on November 5. But much before that, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey had fans pumped for it purely because of a scene involving a queen choosing her groom and a bow and arrow. Nitesh and Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, recently discussed the parallels between the Indian epic and Homer’s Odyssey.
Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor on The Odyssey, Ramayana
Talking to Screen Rant, Nitesh stated that he believed Homer might have been inspired by the Ramayana, given the parallels in the stories. “Ramayana is the oldest epic, and I believe Homer was inspired by Ramayana in some way; having written those bits in Odyssey. And yes, I did notice those equivalents and I felt very happy that our greatest epic has got a tribute in another epic which belongs to the West side, and it's going to make it very easier for the people to also connect with what we were trying to bring to the West also,” he said.
Ranbir pointed out that the Ramayana was written thousands of years ago, but called the parallels a sweet coincidence, particularly in the bow-lifting scene. “To be honest, it's written in our text 4,000 years ago. So actually, when I saw Odyssey, I thought, 'That's from Ramayana.' Exactly. But yeah, sweet coincidence. I love The Odyssey. I love Christopher Nolan. But yeah, doing Ramayana had a very different feeling,” said the actor. He also stated that he had ‘goosebumps’ while performing the scene, and could feel a ‘weird current going up and down’ when he lifted the bow.
The Odyssey scene that reminded audiences of Ramayana
During the climax of The Odyssey, Odysseus (Matt Damon) has been away for too long and presumed dead. Penelope (Anne Hathaway) is willing to finally select a suitor, but only if they pass the test she has set for them. The suitors must not just string a bow that only her husband has been able to, but they must also fire an arrow through 12 axe heads to win her in marriage.
While this scene is a setup for something far more than it seems on the surface, it was hard for the Indian audience not to draw parallels to Sita's swayamvar. In Ramayana, suitors are called to Mithila by King Janaka to seek his daughter Sita’s hand in marriage. Suitors must be able to lift a bow called Shivadhanush, which only she has managed to lift so far. Rama not only lifts it, but he also breaks it by mistake while stringing it. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana in Ramayana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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