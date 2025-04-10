Russell Brand faces $300K lawsuit over book deal breach as charges mount

Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape, is being sued for $300,000 by publishing giant Hodder & Stoughton for failing to deliver two non-fiction books as part of a contractual agreement. The actor and comedian is known for his bestselling memoir My Booky Wook but has not met his writing obligations, prompting the publisher to take legal action over the breach of contract, as reported by RadarOnline. Hodder & Stoughton is suing Russell Brand for $300,000 due to his failure to deliver two non-fiction books. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo(REUTERS)

Russell Brand in breach of contract over two books commitment

The legal court documents filed in the UK revealed that the Brand’s company Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Ltd with Pac Millan in January 2021. The deal required him to deliver two more “original literary works of non-fiction” and was given $740,000 in advance. The publishing house previously teamed up with Brand to release his past projects Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions in 2017 and Mentors: How to Help and be Helped in 2019.

Among two books that Brand failed to deliver, the first one was supposed to be delivered by May 2021 and the second before the end of that year. However, none of the two books were delivered even by September 2023. Pac Millan cancelled their contract with Brand in December 2023 and now seeks compensation of $300,000 for "wasted expenditure" from him and his company.

The legal documents revealed that the signed contract between Brand and the publisher stated that he agrees to “personally fully perform and fulfil such obligations and pay to Macmillan all damages that may arise in consequence of any such default." According to Pac Millan, the 49-year-old has “failed to produce the typescripts for the books at all."

Russell Brand trying to get close to Trump

Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault nearly two years after detectives in the United Kingdom launched an investigation following multiple allegations. The charges relate to offences involving four women, spanning from 1999 to 2005. However, before he was charged, Brand left the UK for the United States and began cosying up to Trump. According to RadarOnline, Brand was spending time at Mar-a-Lago in hopes of making some powerful connections that could help him escape the UK police.

Sources told the outlet, “Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought. He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."