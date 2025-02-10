Selena Gomez unfazed by Emilia Perez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón racist comments controversy: ‘Live with no regrets’

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has broken her silence on the racism controversy that has been surrounding her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofia Gascón. Recently, she made it clear that she stands by her decision to be a part of the Oscar-nominated film, asserting that she has "no regrets" about her involvement in the production. Also read: Karla Sofia Gascon breaks silence after Emilia Perez director's public criticism over controversial tweets Actors Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez attend the screening of "Emilia Perez" on opening night of The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, October 29, 2024. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Selena reacts

Selena spoke about the ongoing controversy during her session at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday night, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She was questioned by a moderator about how she was doing given the chaos surrounding Emilia Pérez’s Academy Awards campaign. To which, Selena responded, “I’m really good... Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just, I’m just grateful and live with no regrets.”

Selena went on to stress, “And I would do this movie over and over again if I could”. Her response was met with applause from the crowd. The video of the same has emerged on social media.

The stir

Karla, who plays the role of Emilia Pérez in the Netflix film, has been facing backlash after her years-old offensive social media posts, including racially charged comments about Black people, immigrants and Islam, resurfaced in late January.

After the controversy broke, Karla, who also became the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Oscar in an acting category, has repeatedly apologised. She has also tried to defend herself against accusations of racism and xenophobia, in an hourlong interview with CNN en Español.

She said, “I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job and what is being valued is my acting work. And I cannot renounce a nomination either because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone, I am not a racist, nor am I anything that all these people have taken it upon themselves to try to make others believe that I am.”

Her co-star Zoe Saldana has distanced herself from Karla’s comments. “It makes me really sad because I don’t support (it), and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group,” Zoe said during a Q&A in London.

Some time back, Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard shared that he has severed ties with Karla. Meanwhile, Karla has shared that she would step back from speaking about the film.