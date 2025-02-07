Zoe Saldaña says she's ‘disappointed’ amid Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón controversy

Zoe Saldaña is “disappointed” by her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón's past offensive tweets. Speaking to Variety on Thursday, the 46-year-old, who received the Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod for the 2024 film directed by Jacques Audiard, revealed that she is still “processing” the controversy. Zoe Saldaña speaks out on Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón controversy(AP)

The musical crime film made headlines last month with 13 Oscar nominations. However, the feat was quickly overshadowed by Gascón's past offensive tweets, which were uncovered by journalist Sarah Hagi, according to CNN. As the 52-year-old's Islamophobic views and criticism of George Floyd came to light, the discourse around the film changed.

Opening up on what she has been dealing with in the wake of her co-star's controversial remarks, Saldaña said, “I’m sad. Time and time again, that’s the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened.” “I’m also disappointed. I can’t speak for other people’s actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here,” she added.

However, the Avatar star chose not to reveal whether she had spoken to Gascón ever since the controversy erupted, per the outlet. “I feel like I’ve spoken enough about it,” she said while noting that she has yet to fully process the situation. “It’s not just something we have to figure out immediately,” Saldaña added.

When asked to comment on Gascón's claim that she and Selena Gomez “support me 200%” in a CNN Español interview, Saldaña said, “I do not support any negative rhetoric of racism and bigotry towards any group of people,” adding, “That is what I want to stand for.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star further said that she is “still processing.” “I certainly think that this is a learning experience. Everything in life is a learning experience for all of us. And the point of uncomfortable events is for the sake of evolution. So I hope that we continue moving in the right direction,” she added.