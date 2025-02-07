Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zoe Saldaña says she's ‘disappointed’ amid Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón controversy

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 07, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Zoe Saldaña opens up on the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón's past offensive comments

Zoe Saldaña is “disappointed” by her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón's past offensive tweets. Speaking to Variety on Thursday, the 46-year-old, who received the Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod for the 2024 film directed by Jacques Audiard, revealed that she is still “processing” the controversy.

Zoe Saldaña speaks out on Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón controversy(AP)
Zoe Saldaña speaks out on Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón controversy(AP)

Zoe Saldaña speaks out on Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón's offensive tweets

The musical crime film made headlines last month with 13 Oscar nominations. However, the feat was quickly overshadowed by Gascón's past offensive tweets, which were uncovered by journalist Sarah Hagi, according to CNN. As the 52-year-old's Islamophobic views and criticism of George Floyd came to light, the discourse around the film changed.

Opening up on what she has been dealing with in the wake of her co-star's controversial remarks, Saldaña said, “I’m sad. Time and time again, that’s the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened.” “I’m also disappointed. I can’t speak for other people’s actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here,” she added.

However, the Avatar star chose not to reveal whether she had spoken to Gascón ever since the controversy erupted, per the outlet. “I feel like I’ve spoken enough about it,” she said while noting that she has yet to fully process the situation. “It’s not just something we have to figure out immediately,” Saldaña added.

When asked to comment on Gascón's claim that she and Selena Gomez “support me 200%” in a CNN Español interview, Saldaña said, “I do not support any negative rhetoric of racism and bigotry towards any group of people,” adding, “That is what I want to stand for.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star further said that she is “still processing.” “I certainly think that this is a learning experience. Everything in life is a learning experience for all of us. And the point of uncomfortable events is for the sake of evolution. So I hope that we continue moving in the right direction,” she added.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On