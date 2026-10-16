Steven Soderbergh steps in to help finish The Batman Part 2 shoot, Matt Reeves clarifies he is 'not leaving' the Robert Pattinson-starrer

As Matt Reeves has temporarily stepped away from the production of The Batman Part 2 for personal reasons, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has come in to finish the film’s principal filming. Variety confirmed on Thursday that Soderbergh will be taking over from Matt Reeves temporarily, before the latter returns to take charge of the post-production next year.

Steven Soderbergh to help finish The Batman Part 2

Steven Soderbergh will finish the final weeks of principal photography of The Batman Part 2.

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A representative from DC Studios told Variety in a statement: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”

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In a separate statement, Soderbergh added, “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

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{{^usCountry}} An Oscar winner, Steven Soderbergh is best known for thrillers such as Traffic, Erin Brockovich, and Ocean’s Eleven. Matt Reeves’ clarification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Oscar winner, Steven Soderbergh is best known for thrillers such as Traffic, Erin Brockovich, and Ocean’s Eleven. Matt Reeves’ clarification {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Matt Reeves thanked Steven Soderbergh for taking over the direction duties on The Batman Part 2 in his absence, but clarified that his departure was not a hard exit. “Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes. 🦇,” the filmmaker wrote on X.

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Earlier this month, Warner Bros, the parent company of DC Studios, had announced a production pause on The Batman Part 2 as the filmmaker temporarily stepped away from the film to deal with a "family matter". The film's studio issued a statement which read, “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

All about The Batman Part 2

The film features Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader and is a follow-up to 2022's The Batman. The sequel has seen multiple delays in production. The film was originally scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. In July, Warner Bros moved the release date again to February 2028.

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Matt Reeves' first film, The Batman, starred Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, who is shown in the second year as a vigilante in Gotham City as he hunts a sadistic serial killer named the Riddler, who is targeting the city's corrupt elite. The film also starred Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. The sequel also adds Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan to the cast.