The Batman Part 2: Matt Reeves confirms returning cast in Robert Pattinson superhero sequel, everything we know so far

Matt Reeves recently shared a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that Gotham’s core players will return alongside Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. That includes Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb aka Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Mayor Bella Reál and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez. He wrote, “We meet again, my friend.”

The filmmaker recently confirmed several returning cast members from 2022’s The Batman while also teasing fresh additions to Gotham’s increasingly chaotic world.

After what has felt like an endless stretch of delays, rumours and online speculation, filmmaker Matt Reeves is finally beginning to reveal what’s happening with Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman Part II. And honestly, the sequel already sounds bigger, colder and far more emotionally complicated than the first film.

The announcement may not reveal major plot details yet, but for fans worried about the film’s long development process, it was at least a reassurance that the sequel is finally moving forward properly. And Reeves also hinted that more casting announcements are coming soon.

Sebastian Stan’s reported Harvey Dent casting changes everything One of the most talked-about updates surrounding the sequel is Sebastian Stan’s involvement. After months of speculation linking the actor to Reeves’ Batman universe, Stan has now confirmed he’s part of the project.

Reports suggest he’ll be playing Harvey Dent, Gotham’s district attorney who eventually becomes Batman villain Two-Face. And if that casting turns out to be true, it could completely shift the emotional core of the sequel.

Speaking to Deadline, Stan called the project ambitious while praising Reeves’ approach to filmmaking. He said, “a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it’s a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I’m so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he’s been one of my favorites for a long, long time — I really think it’s going to blow people away. It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too.”

Is Two-Face arriving already? That’s still unclear. Reeves hasn’t officially confirmed who the sequel’s main villain actually is, and there’s a strong chance the film may slowly build Harvey Dent’s downfall instead of rushing straight into full Two-Face territory. Honestly, that approach would make sense for Reeves. His version of Gotham feels grounded in emotional realism, where people unravel slowly rather than transforming overnight.

There are also growing rumours that Scarlett Johansson may appear as Gilda Dent, Harvey’s wife, though that casting remains unconfirmed for now.

Meanwhile, reports have linked Charles Dance to a major role, potentially as Harvey Dent’s father. If true, the sequel could explore Dent’s psychological collapse through family trauma instead of treating him like a standard comic-book villain.